KC Spotlight | Fight High Blood Pressure, Stoke & Heart Disease in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many people high blood pressure comes without warning signs. No pain. No obvious symptoms. Yet it remains one of the leading contributors to heart disease and stroke.

That’s where the American Heart Association steps in. DeEtta Lee, Senior Communications Director of the American Heart Association, explained the nonprofit works to reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke through research funding, public education, advocacy and community partnerships.

One such community efforts is the “Communities with Heart” Blood Pressure Hub initiative. The concept is simple: make blood pressure checks free and convenient in trusted community spaces.

More than 60 hubs are already in place throughout the Kansas City metro, positioned in libraries, churches and other gathering spots. By 2030, organizers hope nearly everyone in the metro will be within a five minute drive of a blood pressure hub.

Lee encouraged people to "know there numbers," to prevent medical emergencies before they happen.

You can help the AHA in its mission by attending the Kansas City Go Red for Women Luncheon on May 1 or the AHA Heart Walk on September 26, 2026.