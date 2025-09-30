KC Spotlight | Fight Local Hunger, Help Fill the Fridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three day food drive in the Kansas City metro is focusing on getting fresh, healthy food onto families’ tables.

Harvesters–The Community Food Network and KSHB 41 have launched the “Fill the Fridge” campaign, which runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The effort allows supporters to donate money online for perishable items such as milk, eggs and produce.

In addition, volunteers will collect food at the Hen House grocery store at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park on Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harvesters officials say the need is urgent. The food bank estimates more than 375,000 people in its service area face food insecurity, with children making up a share of those affected.

Donations can be made at harvesters.org/fillthefridge.

