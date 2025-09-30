Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Fight Local Hunger, Help Fill the Fridge

If you want to help 375,000 people experiencing hunger in the area Harvesters serves, now is your chance to Fill the Fridge with KSHB 41. An online donation stream supports the physical food drive, Oct. 1.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three day food drive in the Kansas City metro is focusing on getting fresh, healthy food onto families’ tables.

Harvesters–The Community Food Network and KSHB 41 have launched the “Fill the Fridge” campaign, which runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The effort allows supporters to donate money online for perishable items such as milk, eggs and produce.

In addition, volunteers will collect food at the Hen House grocery store at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park on Oct. 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harvesters officials say the need is urgent. The food bank estimates more than 375,000 people in its service area face food insecurity, with children making up a share of those affected.

Donations can be made at harvesters.org/fillthefridge.

