KC Spotlight | First Large Mah Jongg Tournament in KC, Jokers & Jewels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The familiar click of Mah Jongg tiles will set the rhythm for a new kind of fundraiser in Kansas City.

The Junior League of Kansas City is hosting its first Jokers & Jewels Mah Jongg Tournament, bringing together players, friends and supporters for a day of competition and community impact. The tournament runs November 21-22 at Ameristar Casino Hotel.

Friday doors open at 5:00 p.m. and round 1 starts at 6:00 p.m. Saturday doors open at 8:45 a.m. Round 4 starts at 9:00 a.m. The final round is estimated to end at roughly 5:15 p.m. Awards are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The event benefits the core programs of the Junior League of Kansas City, a nonprofit organization known for its focus on voluntarism, leadership and programs that strengthen local families. Funds raised from the tournament will help support the League’s community initiatives, which include projects promoting education, health and economic opportunity across the metro area.

Director of Jokers & Jewels, Kristen Clarke, said this is the first large scale tournament to come to KC.

“Mah Jongg has really taken off in recent years—it’s social, strategic, and fun—but what makes this tournament special is the chance to connect that energy to something that gives back,” said Clarke.

The tournament invites both experienced players and beginners to join, with proceeds supporting the League’s outreach and training programs. Participants can register through the Junior League website.

The event will feature refreshments, prizes and plenty of lively competition. First and second place prizes include beautiful Mah Jongg bracelets made with real tiles.

For the Junior League, Jokers & Jewels is both a nod to a growing Mah Jongg craze and a way to strengthen the organization’s ongoing mission: empowering women to lead and serve in their communities.

