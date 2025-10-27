KC Spotlight | Footprints On Concrete, Dreams Come True

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Author and KC resident Adeola Ajayi released "Footprints on Concrete" to motivate others while overcoming obstacles. Even broken concrete can't stop a dreamer.

Ajayi has made a difference in his home of Nigeria by providing some access to clean water, helping supply kids with the proper shoes and equipment to play basketball and sports. His foundation, the Adeola Ajayi Foundation, built a Noble Basketball court for the kids to play on.

They host camps, and for some, the camp provides the first real shoes they’ve owned. Ajayi explained it is also a chance for kids to hear, "I believe in you."

In new camp leadership classes, life-skills training and mentoring sessions, kids develop a sense of identity, ambition and purpose.

Across Nigeria, many face systemic challenges—unstable schooling, economic hardship and limited opportunity. The foundation’s model is that sport opens the door: once self-belief grows, children are more likely to push toward education or entrepreneurship.

You can support the Adeola Ajayi Foundation.

