KC Spotlight | For the Chiefs Kingdom, Sweet Victory Starts at Hy-Vee!

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Hey Chiefs Kingdom, let's add a little red-and-gold flavor to our next watch party with Chiefs-themed bakery items from Hy-Vee!

The grocer’s bakery offers festive treats designed to fit right in alongside the wings, dips and other game day favorites.

Whether fans are hosting a crowd or bringing something to a watch party, the bakery is an easy stop for adding a sweet finish to the celebration.

With shopping online, Hy-Vee can get your groceries ready in as little as half an hour. Also, check out these baked goods for any time of the day.

Available at Hy-Vee:

Bakery Desserts

Bakery Bread

Bakery Breakfast

Bakery Cakes

You can customize special Chiefs designs for desserts and baked goods, or rely on tried and true cookie variety packs. Brownie and other cookie varieties are available too.

Because when it comes to Chiefs game day, a winning watch party starts at Hy-Vee.