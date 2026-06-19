KC Spotlight | Free College & Career Prep in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new resource helping students successfully transition from high school to college and career opened this summer in Kansas City.

The Kansas City College and Career Attainment Network, known as KCCAN, has advisers assisting in its Summer College & Career Center.

The free support hub is at the Kansas City Public Library on the Country Club Plaza.

Key Assistance Areas

• College enrollment and re-enrollment

• FAFSA completion and financial aid support

• Career and workforce pathway exploration

• Class registration and academic planning

• Connections to college and community resources

In June and July students can receive in person or virtual help. Advisers are at the library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Virtual drop in support is available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students can also make appointments during evening and weekends in June and July.

Advising director Elizabeth Mounteer said the initiative addresses common challenges between high school and the next stage in life. The center also reflects collaboration among local organizations, focused on helping students overcome barriers to postsecondary education and workforce training.

KCCAN is a regional initiative of the Missouri College and Career Attainment Network. MOCAN works with schools, higher education institutions, community organizations and workforce partners to increase educational attainment and economic opportunity across the region.

The Plaza Public Library branch is at 4801 Main Street, Kansas City, MO.