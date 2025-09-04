Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Game Day Eats at Papa Murphy's

Who's ready for some Pizza?! Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza just made lunch easier.
Sponsored: Who's ready for some Pizza?! Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza just made lunch easier. Check out daily deals to feed the whole team on game day.
KC Spotlight | Game Day Deals at Papa Murphy's
Posted
and last updated

OLATHE, Kan. — Who's ready for some Pizza?! Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza just made lunch easier.

The newly-launched Ultimate Pepperoni + Mike's Hot Honey serves up the sweet, savory and a slice of HOT! Add sweet heat with Mike's Hot Honey - Extra Hot, which is a debut for Papa Murphy's.

In addition to pizza, customers also enjoy sides, garlic knots, desserts and salads. The menu allows for dairy-free and Keto options as well.

Make game day special for your watch party, tailgate or team practice. With text, digital or online orders use code KC30 for 30% off. This is for KC metro stores and can't be combined with other offers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo