KC Spotlight | Give Your Kitchen a Tune Up Before the Holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the turkey hits the table and holiday guests fill the house, one room may deserve a little extra attention: the kitchen.

Kitchen Tune Up owner Phillip Morrison said homeowners looking to refresh their space have options that can give a kitchen a new look without automatically requiring a complete remodel.

Kitchen Tune Up offers several levels of kitchen updates, including cabinet painting, redooring, refacing, custom cabinets and more. The company's wood reconditioning Tune-Up can typically be completed in one day, helping restore cabinets and other woodwork that have become worn, greasy or grimy over time.

Kitchen Tune Up also offers cabinet refacing, which keeps the existing cabinet layout while adding new doors and drawer fronts and updating the cabinet face frames.

Morrison explained that viewers can get free undercabinet lighting with a $10,000 or larger update.

