KC Spotlight | Gridiron to Grill, Tailgating Tips with Merril Hoge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is swing, and for former NFL running back Merril Hoge, that means more than touchdowns & timeouts — it’s tailgating time.
You may be in the parking lot at Arrowhead, at a backyard party or in your living room, but a great game day starts in the kitchen. These MVP-worthy snacks and devices will turn your tailgate into a championship experience.
Merril Hoge Tailgate
- Try a grilled cheese bar with Borden Cheese
- Add a cigar into the mix
- Use Hellmann's Mayonnaise for dips like buffalo chicken dip
- Dessert can ice out the competition, with an ice cream cake
- Replay the football highlights with LG