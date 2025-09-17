KC Spotlight | Gridiron to Grill, Tailgating Tips with Merril Hoge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is swing, and for former NFL running back Merril Hoge, that means more than touchdowns & timeouts — it’s tailgating time.

You may be in the parking lot at Arrowhead, at a backyard party or in your living room, but a great game day starts in the kitchen. These MVP-worthy snacks and devices will turn your tailgate into a championship experience.

Merril Hoge Tailgate

