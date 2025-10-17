KC Spotlight | Half of Men Over 40 Skip Prostate Cancer Screening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prostate cancer will affect about 1 in 8 men in their lifetime. Yet, data from the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) shows over half of men age 40 and older have never been screened.

PCF’s survey of 1,012 men across the U.S. in July–August 2025 revealed the following:



48% of men did not know that a simple blood test (PSA) is used for prostate screening

72% of men 40 to 49 years old reported no screening history

Many viewed a screening as uncomfortable or stigmatized, believing a rectal exam was the only screening option

Prostate Cancer Foundation CEO, Gina Carithers, said this gap is driven partly by misconceptions and fear around screening methods.

Prostate Cancer Foundation Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Phillip Koo, explained half of men over 45 are getting regular screenings. He emphasized early detection by PSA testing can dramatically improve outcomes and offer more treatment options.

