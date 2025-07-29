KC Spotlight | Happy Bottoms Helping All Babies Access Diapers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All babies deserve a clean diaper. Happy Bottoms diaper bank supplies free diaper assistance to families in need across the KC metro.

If your child is less than four years old, and your family is in great financial need, you could qualify.

Areas that Happy Bottoms currently serves:



KC area: Cass County, Clay County, Jackson County, Johnson County, Platte County, Wyandotte County



NW Missouri counties: Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Ray



Eastern Kansas counties: Doniphan

Co-executive director and development director Susan Belger Angulo explains how you can get involved with Bottoms Up for Babies September 18.