KC Spotlight | Happy Bottoms Helping All Babies Access Diapers

All babies deserve a clean diaper. Happy Bottoms diaper bank supplies free diaper assistance to families in need across the KC metro: Cass County, Clay County, Jackson County, Johnson County, Platte County and Wyandotte County. Here's how you can help.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All babies deserve a clean diaper. Happy Bottoms diaper bank supplies free diaper assistance to families in need across the KC metro.

If your child is less than four years old, and your family is in great financial need, you could qualify.

Areas that Happy Bottoms currently serves:

  • KC area: Cass County, Clay County, Jackson County, Johnson County, Platte County, Wyandotte County
  • NW Missouri counties: Andrew, Buchanan, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Ray
  • Eastern Kansas counties: Doniphan

Co-executive director and development director Susan Belger Angulo explains how you can get involved with Bottoms Up for Babies September 18.

