KC Spotlight | Happy Holidays at NFM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NFM is welcoming in the holidays by decking the halls and letting greenery and tinsel take the spotlight.

The company embodies the holiday spirit by hosting a donation box for Toys for Tots. It also allows employees to volunteer at a charity for 40 paid hours.

Santa Stravaganza invites you to feel festive at NFM. Experience free photos with Santa, face painting, hair tinsel, trail mix and color your own gingerbread character. This runs December 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and December 14, 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

NFM has free photos with Santa listed for December 20 and 21.