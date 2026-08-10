KC Spotlight | Heart of America Hot Dog Festival Brings Food, Music & Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball fans, music lovers and food enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy a day of entertainment at the 2026 Heart of America Hot Dog Festival on Saturday, August 22.

The festival runs 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the National WWI Museum and Memorial and is a fundraiser for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The event features a variety of hot dogs and live performances from several R&B and funk artists. The concert lineup includes Zapp, Con Funk Shun, Christopher Williams, Klymaxx, Julian Vaughn and Intro.

Bob Kendrick of the NLBM explained the festival celebrates community, music and the rich traditions of America's favorite ballpark foods—while supporting the mission of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Tickets are available through the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum website at nlbm.com or by calling 816-221-1920.