KC Spotlight | Help Harvesters & KSHB Fill the Fridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harvesters and KSHB 41 are teaming up once again to help fight hunger across the metro with the “Fill the Fridge” food drive.

From Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, community members can donate money online to help Harvesters purchase fresh, perishable items such as milk, eggs, fruits and vegetables for families in need. On Saturday, Oct. 1, volunteers will also collect food donations at the Hen House located at 135th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers said the drive is vital as need continues to rise and food prices remain high. According to Harvesters, more than 375,000 people in the region are food insecure, including one in seven children.

Donations can be made online at harvesters.org/fillthefridge.

