KC Spotlight | Hide Fine Lines with Plexaderm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For many people, under-eye bags and fine lines can be a frustrating part of the aging process. A growing number are turning to quick cosmetic solutions like Plexaderm in search of fast, visible results without invasive procedures.

Plexaderm is a topical skincare cream designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye puffiness, wrinkles and fine lines. The formula works in about ten minutes by creating a tightening effect on the skin’s surface. It works to smooth and firm targeted areas within minutes of application.

Plexaderm's product information states it can be used under the eyes, around the mouth and along the forehead. Users are advised to avoid oil-based products for best results.

See results for yourself with the Plexaderm Trial Pack for just $14.95.