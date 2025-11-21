KC Spotlight | Holiday Gift Giving Made Simple

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let’s take the stress out of your holiday gift shopping and introduce you to some hot picks for the end of the year.

Check out the LG Smart Monitor Swing that means you can watch all your favorite shows in 4k, in every room. The cloud connection means you can automatically connect to your favorite streaming platforms, and your work inbox.

For the young beauty expert, you may want to gift the Melissa & Doug Beauty Kiosk Play Set. The kiddos get a chance to insert fake money to get beauty products. It helps them practice their beauty and skincare routine, mess free.

If your kids love action heroes, movies and comic books they may want Marvel’s The Thing Clobbering’ FX Fists. Bring your favorite series to life!

And the Toniebox 2 brings storytime, music, characters and energy for kids ages 1-9.