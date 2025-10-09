KC Spotlight | Home Improvement Hacks with Angie Hicks of Angi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Angie Hicks of Angi recommends seasonal home tasks to prevent future costly repairs, especially in fall leading into winter and the holiday season.

Hicks advised home owners should have their gutters cleaned. Hicks explained some jobs like gutter cleaning or a roof inspection may be best handled by professionals.

She warned against overusing a sink or garbage disposal. Small tweaks or minor fixes like inspecting seals, clearing drains and insulation checks can reduce issues when people are traveling for the holidays.

As temperatures drop in the fall, Hicks suggested scheduling an HVAC system tune-up and changing air filters.

Hicks started Angie's List, now Angi, more than 30 years ago.