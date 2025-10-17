KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Chiefs Desserts Are the MVP!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can "treat" yourself and your team on the next Chiefs game day! Hy-Vee shared its playbook of Kansas City Chiefs desserts.

"We've been working really hard to have lots of treats for you. We like for them to be the centerpieces and bring fun to the party," explained Hy-Vee cake decorator Stephanie Dillon. "They bring fun to the party. You can come in and get any of these treats and designs. We have huge displays."

Dillon explained they have full cookie cakes, with several design options. They also have cookie cakes cut up into slices.

New this year Hy-Vee offers a double stack cookie cake with the words Chiefs and glitter on top. "We have a bigger audience this year that might like some of that," said Dillon.

Brownie trays and cookie trays may work well for larger parties. You can also pick out decorated cookies from the cases.

Some are boxed up and ready to go for your tailgate or watch party! Don't forget cupcakes that come fashioned with Chiefs and football rings.

The wide variety of dessert options includes cream cheese and buttercream frosting. "You're going to find something you like," assured Dillon.

Dillon explained sugar cookie cut out trays are very popular at football watch parties and easy to take on the go.

