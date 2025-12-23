KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Finds for Chiefs Christmas Day Game!

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Hy-Vee wishes you a Merry Christmas and a happy Chiefs game day!

Simplify the tailgate and game day spread by shopping at Hy-Vee.

Pick up wings, slider trays, charcuterie and don't forget the Chiefs warm weather gear; you'll make this holiday game unforgettable.

Bakery cases are filled with seasonal cookies, pies and decorated cakes, while aisles showcase hot cocoa, gourmet chocolates and snack mixes suited for parties or last minute gifting.

With holiday traditions overlapping with football weekends on Christmas, Hy-Vee is combining festive food with hometown team spirit. Staff wishes everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom a Merry Christmas!

As for the game... Go Chiefs, beat the Broncos!