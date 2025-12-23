Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23  WX Alerts
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Finds for Chiefs Christmas Day Game!

Christmas traditions and Kansas City Chiefs football intersect. Hy-Vee is pulling out all the stops to meet customer demand for convenience, community & celebration.
Sponsored: Hy-Vee wishes you a Merry Christmas and a happy Chiefs game day! Simplify the tailgate and game day spread by shopping at Hy-Vee. Pick up wings, slider trays, charcuterie and don't forget the Chiefs warm weather gear; you'll make this holiday game unforgettable.
KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Finds for Chiefs Christmas Day Game
Posted
and last updated

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Hy-Vee wishes you a Merry Christmas and a happy Chiefs game day!

Simplify the tailgate and game day spread by shopping at Hy-Vee.

Pick up wings, slider trays, charcuterie and don't forget the Chiefs warm weather gear; you'll make this holiday game unforgettable.

Bakery cases are filled with seasonal cookies, pies and decorated cakes, while aisles showcase hot cocoa, gourmet chocolates and snack mixes suited for parties or last minute gifting.

With holiday traditions overlapping with football weekends on Christmas, Hy-Vee is combining festive food with hometown team spirit. Staff wishes everyone in the Chiefs Kingdom a Merry Christmas!

As for the game... Go Chiefs, beat the Broncos!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo