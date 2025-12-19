KC Spotlight |Hy-Vee Holiday Shopping, Chiefs Gear and Festive Foods

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Are you juggling gift lists, game days and holiday menus? Hy-Vee is a one-stop destination this season; cue popular food traditions and gift ideas for the Chiefs fan in your life.

The shelves at local Hy-Vee stores are stocked with holiday décor for sports fans and seasonal hosts. Chiefs-themed ornaments, apparel and accessories are drawing attention as the team’s red-and-gold colors remain a staple of Midwest pride. Sweatshirts, knit hats and cozy socks featuring the Chiefs logo are showing up near other winter essentials.

Store displays also highlight smaller gift items designed for stockings and exchanges, including mugs, candles and novelty kitchen items.

Food remains the centerpiece of the season, and Hy-Vee is leaning into its reputation for holiday meals and entertaining. View and order prepared options including sliced hams, turkey dinners and sides for families looking to simplify celebrations.

Bakery cases are filled with seasonal cookies, pies and decorated cakes.

For the Christmas Day game, Hy-Vee is promoting party platters, wings and dips alongside Chiefs-themed tableware and serving items.

Hy-Vee officials said the goal is convenience — allowing customers to shop for gifts, décor and meals in a single trip during one of the busiest times of the year.

