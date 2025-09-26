KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Meat Department, Chiefs Tailgate Finds

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Football season in Kansas City isn’t just about what happens on the field. It’s also about what happens in the parking lot at Arrowhead.

Hy-Vee is giving Chiefs fans plenty of reasons to upgrade their tailgate meat selection, so you can eat or score big before kickoff.

Shoppers can load up on fan favorites, from sizzling meats to ready-made party platters. The lineup includes juicy steaks, pork chops, chicken wings, brats, and ribs, plus a showstopper for the grill — ground beef patties, in the shape of an Arrowhead.

For seafood lovers, Hy-Vee offers a shrimp cocktail platter that’s ready to serve and share, making it easy to add variety to the tailgate table without any extra prep.

Kick the flavor up another notch, fans can sprinkle on Max Mix.

From the grill to the cooler, Hy-Vee makes it simple for fans to show their spirit and their appetite on game day.

