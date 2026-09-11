KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Party Trays Win the Chiefs Tailgate!

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — On Monday night, the Chiefs return to Arrowhead to take on the Denver Broncos, and Chiefs Kingdom is ready to make a night of it.

There's only one problem. You forgot the salsa for the tailgate watch party.

But have no fear, Hy-Vee manager Karla Quandt has the answer.

"Our online shopping has taken a step up. I'm talking right before the game as you're getting ready... You need salsa, chips, anything. Go to HyVee.com; you order online, and you can get your groceries in 30 minutes or less now," explained Quandt.

Quandt shared the pick-up and delivery, any day of the week, is apart of Hy-Vee's exceptional customer service.

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to check out the bakery with ready made Chiefs cookie cakes, sheet cakes, cupcakes and cookies. These are standout stars for any watch party in the Kingdom.

And don't forget: the more you spend at Hy-Vee this football season, the more you save at its gas station.

"When the Chiefs score 30 points and you come in the next day and spend $30, you get 30 cents in fuel savings," said Quandt, explaining the Score the Savings promotion.

Remember, in Kansas City football isn't just a game. It's gathering around the grill, passing the dip and giving the last burger to your favorite person.