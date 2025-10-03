KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Serves Chiefs Spirit with Snacks and Catering

SHAWNEE, Ks. — For the Chiefs Kingdom, game day is as much about the food as the football. Hy-Vee is helping people in KC turn their living rooms into Arrowhead tailgates with catering options designed for crowds of all sizes.

From barbecue platters to wings, dips and veggie trays, Hy-Vee’s catering menu leans into fan favorites. One of the more playful offerings — dubbed the “snadium” — stacks snacks into the shape of a football stadium, with chips, sliders and other finger foods filling out the sections.

“We're trying to give you some ideas of what to do with. It can be customized to make it your own,” said Murray Brookman, Hy-Vee catering manager. "We go all the way into the wraps. You can't forget the desserts."

Hy-Vee also has Chiefs trays and cutting boards.

Brookman explained they prefer 48 hours notice for catering, but they will make anything happen as quickly as they can.