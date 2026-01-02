KC Spotlight | Hy-Vee Wins 2026 Health Resolutions at Chiefs' Tailgate

SHAWNEE, Kan. — It's a common new year resolution for folks to eat better, cut back on heavy snacks and add more nutrition into their daily routines.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Tara Sallee shows KSHB 41's Belinda Post how to create protein-forward options, perfect for week's Chiefs watch party.

Sallee recommended lighter selections that feel celebratory to stay on track. Good swaps for party rich dipping foods would be cut vegetables like carrots, celery, peppers and cucumbers. If you like crunch try Food Should Taste Good Brand Pita Crackers or Beanitos White Bean Tortilla Chips.

Try these simple at home recipes for dips that wow.

Crockpot Spinach Artichoke Dip

-Plain Greek Yogurt

-Artichokes

-Wilted Spinach

-Parmesan Cheese

-Feta Cheese

-Onion Powder

-Garlic Powder

-Pepper

Heat ingredients in a crockpot; stir as needed.

Cottage Cheese Dill Dip

-Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

-2 Tablespoons of Green Onion

-Parsley

-1 Teaspoon of Worcestershire Sauce

-Garlic Powder

-Pepper

-Dill

Use food processor to blend it up.

Sallee said small, realistic changes help healthy habits stick past January.

For more tips to keep you and your family healthy, join the Hy-Vee Healthy You subscription for a customized plan that works with your lifestyle.

You can find a host of similar recipes at Hy-Vee for a twist on any taste, like this dill dip in a bread bowl.

