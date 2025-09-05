KC Spotlight | If You Give A Child A Book

Missouri data shows less than one third of Kansas City Public School third grade students are reading at grade level.

The "If You Give A Child A Book..." Campaign is a donation effort, by the Scripps Howard Fund, to bridge the literacy gap. It partners with Scholastic Book Fairs at Title I schools. Students can select their own books to take home, to build an at home library.

If you would like to help a child start a home library this year, every $12 donation buys a child two books. Our goal is for each child to start a library of ten books.

The Scripps Howard Fund has donated more than 1 million books to children in the US.