KC Spotlight | IMAGE Studios Give Beauty & Hair Pros a Chance To Shine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beauty and wellness professionals looking to run their own businesses, without opening a traditional salon, will find luxury, private salon suites at IMAGE Studios in the Kansas City area.

There is availability and opportunity at two prime locations: State Line Road and Leawood. Those exact locations are at 1218 W. 136th St. in Kansas City, Missouri, and the other is at 9433 Mission Road in Leawood, Kansas.

The open air, large glass windows and individual design offered in the private salon suites is offered for independent professionals, including hairstylists, estheticians, massage therapists, make up artists, tattoo artists, barbers and other wellness professionals.

General manager Travis McClellan explained the salon-suite model allows professionals to manage their own businesses within a shared studio environment. Individual operators set their schedules, establish their prices and book their own clients.

McClellan shared that their leadership team supports each individual to grow their business. He invited anyone who is curious to learn more to visit IMAGE Studios Leawood or on State Line Road.

