KC Spotlight | Indulge Nature this Fall at Still Waters Resort

BRANSON, Mo. — Still Waters Resort in Branson feels like magic in the fall--nestled on Table Rock Lake and tucked into the Ozark hills. The resort blends nature, comfort and family fall activities to make it the perfect getaway.

Now through October 31 there is a Harvest Festival going on at the resort that includes large Halloween and fall-themed inflatables, complete with a large slide.

Visitors can also expect live music, crafts, a corn maze and specialty foods.

"We will reset in November to a Winter Wonderland," explained Heidi Butler, a concierge at Still Waters Resort. "We will have Santa and a sleigh ride."

On site there is a food park with a variety of food choices.

There's also a free shuttle service to take your family from a condo or unit at the resort to Silver Dollar City.