KC Spotlight | Innovation Defines Columbia College, Celebrating 175 Years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Innovation defines Columbia College in Missouri as it celebrates its 175 year anniversary. As a Christian Female College in 1851, it was one of the first women's colleges in the country.

Today the institution has evolved into a coeducational, student-centered college serving about 8,000 students each year. It offers roughly 100 academic programs across its main campus in Columbia, 15 locations and a robust online platform.

New president Dr. Toby Arquette, who began his tenure March 2, steps into the role at what he calls a “milestone moment.” His focus is ensuring the college remains aligned with its mission while adapting to modern demands.

Columbia College has also built a connection with military students, a relationship spanning more than 50 years. Leaders say that commitment continues through tailored support services, accessible locations and programs designed to accommodate the mobility and unique challenges of military life.

The college is expanding its academic portfolio. Six new graduate programs including cybersecurity, public administration, social work and management information systems are launching or in development. Dr. Arquette said those programs reflect workforce demand.