KC Spotlight | Innovation Returns with Junior League's C3KC Conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City conference designed to spark new ideas and solve community challenges is returning this spring, bringing together leaders from the nonprofit, business and civic sectors.

C3KC, organized by the Junior League of Kansas City, will take place April 7 at Union Station Kansas City. The event aims to create a space where people can exchange ideas, form partnerships and develop practical approaches to some of the region’s toughest issues.

The conference enters its ninth year as a hub for collaboration drawing community advocates from across the Kansas City area. Attendees can expect a day of panel discussions, networking opportunities and interactive sessions focused on strengthening communities and expanding opportunity.

Event co-chair Erica Prieto explained the name C3KC is the civic, corporation and community coming together to focus on issues to support greater Kansas City. "What I love about C3KC is you're taking all these different networks and paths of life. You're putting everyone in one space together, to not only professionally network, but to collaborate on finding solutions," said Prieto.

Junior League organizers say the event is built on a simple premise: lasting change happens when people from different backgrounds and professions work together.

Event co-chair Kimberlee Ried explained there are nine sessions part of breakout learning, covering topics like food insecurity, affordable housing, artificial intelligence, safety and community policing, childrens' literacy and health equity. "We are going to close out our day on a session focused on the FIFA World Cup, which we are very excited about as Kansas City gets ready to be one of the host cities," explained Ried.

C3KC also supports the mission of the Junior League of Kansas City, a training and service organization for women. The volunteer group focuses on developing civic leaders and supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life in the region.

Over the decades, the league has helped launch and support projects tied to education, family support and community health throughout Kansas City.

Conference speakers typically include regional and national leaders who share insights on community impact, nonprofit leadership and innovative solutions to complex social problems. Organizers expect several hundred participants to attend this year’s gathering.

The event is open to the public, with tickets and sponsorship opportunities available through the Junior League’s website.

