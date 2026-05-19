KC Spotlight | Is Amazon Being Accountable in Delivery Driver Crashes?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you been hurt in a crash involving an Amazon delivery driver? Simon Law has seen Amazon point the blame at smaller contractors they hire as drivers, that often carry limited insurance. Attorney Johnny Simon explains your legal options in these sorts of cases.

Simon Law was founded in 2001 with the following goal: to combine the resources of a large national practice with the personal attention of a smaller trial team. Over the years, Simon Law has reported billions in verdicts and settlements and has earned recognition from legal industry organizations including U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

The firm’s attorneys regularly handle complex litigation involving catastrophic injuries, trucking crashes, dangerous products and wrongful death claims. Simon explained he is passionate about helping those who have been wronged. If you fall into that category, reach out to Simon Law for a free consultation.

Simon Law has also become known in Missouri legal circles for taking difficult cases to trial rather than quickly settling disputes.