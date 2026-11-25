JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jackson County will celebrate its 200th anniversary and kick off the holiday season Nov. 25 with Christmas in the Sky at Longview Lake.

The celebration begins at Longview Lake Beach with a free holiday event featuring live entertainment, Santa’s arrival and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will also mark the start of the 39th annual Christmas in the Park, featuring millions of lights and hundreds of animated displays. These truly are incredible; Michele Newman, Director of Parks + Rec, explained one of the new displays will be elf off the shelf.

"It's free. It's Jackson County's gift to the community. It has been for the last 39 years. We do accept free will donations. A portion of that goes to benefit local charities," explained Newman. "Due to the generosity of the community, we've collected about $1.5 million which we've donated to 1,000 charities."

The family friendly events are part of Jackson County’s bicentennial celebration, marking 200 years of the county while welcoming the holiday season.

More information is available at makeyourdayhere.com.

