KC Spotlight | Jazz Under the Stars, Senior Star Wexford Place

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever wondered how daily life truly is for those in assisted living? Families may wonder, "What will Mom or Dad actually do all day?"

Shalonda Payne, health services coordinator for Senior Star at Wexford Place, explains what a good day in memory care looks like. Payne centered the conversation around resident engagement: music, group activities, volleyball and dancing can all play a part.

Senior Star's Purposeful Moments philosophy centers on meaningful engagement centered on residents experiencing success and a sense of control.

Payne shared different stations around the memory care facility are favorites for their residents and guests. Those include a TWA display, a wedding display and of course those centered around Kansas City sports.

Payne wanted to invite anyone curious about memory care at Senior Star at Wexford Place to Jazz Under the Stars at Legacay at Green Hills. The event is September 17 with proceeds benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.