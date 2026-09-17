Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Jericho Kitchen & Bathroom Remodels

Jericho CEO Alec Burton explained how Jericho experts stay ahead of kitchen and bathroom trends.
Sponsored: Is your kitchen feeling dated or your bathroom a bit blah? Jericho Home Improvements employ experts that stay ahead of trends.
KC Spotlight | Home Improvement Trends
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What’s next in kitchen and bathroom design & how do you know which trends are here to stay? Jericho Home Improvements CEO Alec Burton explained what is next in kitchen and bathroom designs.

Jericho Home Improvements employ experts who analyze design trends that stand the test of time. Burton shared how functionality plays a role in this as well.

Jericho has kitchen and bathroom displays at the Johnson County Home & Remodeling Show, October 23-25. Come to the Overland Park Convention Center for the show and have a conversation with Burton and his team!

Mention KC Spotlight for $1500 off your project.

Report a typo