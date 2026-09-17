KC Spotlight | Jericho Kitchen & Bathroom Remodels

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What’s next in kitchen and bathroom design & how do you know which trends are here to stay? Jericho Home Improvements CEO Alec Burton explained what is next in kitchen and bathroom designs.

Jericho Home Improvements employ experts who analyze design trends that stand the test of time. Burton shared how functionality plays a role in this as well.

Jericho has kitchen and bathroom displays at the Johnson County Home & Remodeling Show, October 23-25. Come to the Overland Park Convention Center for the show and have a conversation with Burton and his team!

Mention KC Spotlight for $1500 off your project.