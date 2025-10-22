KC Spotlight | JOCO Home + Remodeling Show 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of homeowners across the Kansas City metro are expected to gather for the JOCO Home + Remodeling Show, returning to the Overland Park Convention Center from October 24–26, 2025.

The annual event brings together more than 200 exhibits offering the latest in home design, remodeling, landscaping and smart technology. The three day show aims to connect homeowners with trusted professionals.

For instance, Wendell Wolfe, managing partner of Green Seal Energy explained how duct sealing alleviates hot and cold spots within your home. "It reduces the dust and allergens. You can get up to 25-35% savings... energy savings after the process," explained Wolfe.

Wolfe said every home can benefit from duct sealing.

"They can come to our booth at the Johnson County Home and Remodeling show and ask more involved questions about the process," shared Patrick Martin, managing partner at Green Seal Energy.

In addition to the stage shows and exhibits, the event offers giveaways, discounts, and a “Visit, Stamp & Win” promotion, encouraging guests to explore the full range of displays inside the convention center.

Active and retired military members, first responders, and medical workers will receive free admission with valid ID as part of the show’s Hero Appreciation weekend.

The JOCO Home + Remodeling Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. Tickets are available online, use code SPOTLIGHT for 50% off tickets.

