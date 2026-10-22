KC Spotlight | JOCO Home + Remodeling Show Hits 10 years with HGTV Stars

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The JOCO Home + Remodeling Show will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 23-25 with three days of home inspiration, expert advice and local professionals at the Overland Park Convention Center.

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of 100 Day Dream Home will appear live Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at Noon. Their conversation will be moderated by Kansas City real estate expert Trent Gallagher.

The show also will feature “Decade of Design,” a side-by-side look at rooms inspired by 2016 and 2026, highlighting changes in colors, materials, accents and décor. The fall-inspired “Cheers to 10 Years” entrance will be created by Harrington Family Farm.

Attendees can connect with local professionals about kitchen and bathroom renovations, outdoor living spaces and new home construction. A Visit, Stamp & Win promotion will offer a chance to win prizes.

Adult admission is $10 at the door or $8 online. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

Active military members, veterans, first responders, medical professionals and adults 65 and older receive free admission all weekend; bring valid identification. Teachers receive free admission Sunday, Oct. 25.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Admission offer: Use promo code 10YEARS for free admission for one day only.