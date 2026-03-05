KC Spotlight | Join Junior League of KC for Growth, Training & Service

Junior League of Kansas City is not just a way to volunteer, it's a legacy of women committed to building a stronger community.

Founded as a training and service organization for women, the League equips members with leadership experience while making a direct impact across Kansas City. Through structured training, mentorship and committee work, women learn how to lead projects, manage nonprofit initiatives and advocate effectively for change.

At the heart of its mission is service. The organization focuses its efforts on supporting women and children’s charities, partnering with local nonprofits to provide resources, stability and opportunity to families who need it most.

The group fosters a network of driven, compassionate women: join to discover a women's organization created to learn, lead and serve together.

If you are interested in learning more, check out potential new meetings for Junior League Kansas City on March 7 and 16 at KCMO headquarters. That's located at 9215 Ward in Kansas City.

You can also learn more about a JLKCMO signature program, Project Period, at an Inaugural Blood Mary Brunch on April 26.