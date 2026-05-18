KC Spotlight | Junk King Kansas City Tackles Spring Cleaning Ahead of Summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Junk King Kansas City, May is one of the busiest times of the year for spring cleaning projects, garage clean outs and backyard preparation.

Owner Jamie Kostelac shared many people want to host block parties or entertain friends and family. Kostelac said some of the most common items removed this time of year include broken furniture, old mattresses, yard debris, outdated appliances, renovation materials and boxes. Recently, they have removed several hot tubs and grills that were no longer working.

While many homeowners begin spring cleaning on their own, Kostelac explained larger projects can quickly become overwhelming. Junk King Kansas City offers same day services in case you find heavy lifting or bulky items too unmanageable.

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The company encourages residents to consider professional junk removal when clutter starts delaying projects or preventing families from fully using spaces like patios, garages and backyards ahead of summer.

As spring projects continue across the metro, Junk King Kansas City professionals say creating a cleaner, more organized space can help homeowners start the summer season with less stress and more room to enjoy their homes.

