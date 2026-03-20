KC Spotlight | Junk Removal Services Shine in Spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As spring cleaning ramps up across the Kansas City area, junk removal companies say the change in seasons brings one of their busiest times of the year.

For crews with Junk King Kansas City, the weeks leading into spring often mean a surge of calls from homeowners clearing garages, basements and yards after winter. Junk King Kansas City owner Jamie Kostelac shared one of the strangest items to come out of a metro home. "I would definitely say mannequins. Obviously we are there to remove anything we find, but a unique item we found are several mannequins," shared Kostelac.

The company says many customers use the season to get rid of bulky items that are difficult to haul away, including old furniture, broken appliances and renovation debris. Others schedule pickups as they prepare homes for sale or move into new spaces.

Kostelac shared removing unwanted items can help create more usable space and make homes feel more organized heading into warmer weather.

Right now Junk King Kansas City is offering 15% off on scheduled removals, with code Kingdom15.

