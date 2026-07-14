KC Spotlight | KC, Get Ready to Fringe!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, are you ready to Fringe? There's an outpouring of arts in your neighborhood; the KC Fringe Festival returns July 16 through 26 with more than 300 live performances.

These feature local, national and international artists showcasing original theater, comedy, dance, music, spoken word and more.

Take featured artist Aspen Nell: Nell's improvisation piece called "Refraction" is made through dreamscaping. Nell reflects on her dreams, aligns the imagery with chakras, creating live movement in the process. The show is a lucid dream-like experience set inside a house of mirrors and runs at the Center for Spiritual Living.

You can plan your full Fringe adventure at KCFringe.org. You can get two tickets for the price of one using the code KCSpotlight.

The KC Fringe Festival is the largest celebration of arts and culture in Kansas City; experience the performances and artistic innovation.