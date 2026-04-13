KC Spotlight | KC Home Solutions Streamlines Custom Builds and Remodeling Jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Picture a home that starts as an idea—and becomes something extraordinary. Remodeling can feel overwhelming, which is why KC Home Solutions is changing the way it’s done. From the first sketch to the final reveal, everything happens under one roof.

Nick Shepard is the founder and president of KC Home Solutions, a design and building firm that works to simplify the remodeling and customization process.

Shepard explained they offer a full service approach that combines architectural design, interior design and construction. This creates a more seamless experience from concept to completion. The company's goal is to make sure the home owner ends up with the remodel of their dreams.

If you would like more information you can reach out the KC Home Solutions team at sales@kchomesolutions.com or call (913)780-4498.

