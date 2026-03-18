KC Spotlight | KC Real Estate Agent Shines with Red Bow Standard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hannah Murrell, founder of Murrell Signature Real Estate Group, shares her client-focused approach to home buying and selling. Murrell describes it as the “Red Bow Standard,” a strategy designed to deliver a high-service, hands on experience for clients at any price point.

Murrell shared the Red Bow Standard aims to ensure each property transaction is handled with elegance and professionalism, positioning homes to attract buyers and achieve competitive offers. "The Red Bow Standard is our promise to deliver an exceptional client experience," said Murrell. "When you receive something special and it has a red bow on it, or a gift, that red bow through history has signified care and attention to detail. That's exactly what we do for our clients."

Murrell has a 10 years of experience in Kansas City real estate and a background in mortgage lending; she is licensed on both sides of the state line and is under the Keller Williams franchise.

Murrell advised sellers and buyers start early, as a way to create the best opportunity. "My clients who come to us a year or six months early, they're the ones saving the most amount of time, they have the least amount of stress. They're getting the most money at the end of the day," explained Murrell.

Book a call or meeting with Murrell Signature Real Estate Group.

