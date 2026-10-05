KC Spotlight | KC's History & Culture Shared at The Museum of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Museum of Kansas City is a free museum on the city's history and humanities, located in the historic Corinthian Hall mansion in the Historic Northeast.

The museum describes itself as the "Home of the Whole Story", showing with exhibits, collections, programs and events to tell the story of Kansas City. That includes connecting people with stories of the communities that make up the city.

Its broader goal is to use history not just to remember the past, but to help Kansas Citians understand their community and imagine its future.

Anna Marie Tutera, director and CEO of the Museum of Kansas City, explained it has been a long and ambitious journey.

"We started in 2014 with the restoration and renovation of Corinthian Hall. It reopened in 2021. Now we are working on some of the out buildings. This entire property is owned by the city of Kansas City, Missouri," shared Tutera.

Tutera explained there is a non-profit organization that governs, manages and operates the museum. That's the group that raises money to protect and preserve the city asset.

Use this link to help plan your visit!

Corinthian Hall is open:

Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.