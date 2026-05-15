KC Spotlight | Keep Pests Away with BugBros!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As warmer temperatures return to the Kansas City area, so do the seasonal pests that homeowners know all too well: ants in kitchens, spiders in basements and mosquitoes in backyards. Keep your home pest free with BugBros!

The company serves neighborhoods across Kansas City and surrounding suburbs, including Overland Park, Lenexa, Olathe, Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit, Independence, Liberty, Gladstone and more. Services include treatment for ants, termites, rodents, wasps, cockroaches and other common Midwest pests.

According to pest control experts, changing weather patterns and heavy rainfall can contribute to increased insect activity during spring and summer months. Right now you can get $100 off an initial service with BugBros Pest Control.

BugBros says its technicians focus on inspection, treatment and prevention plans tailored to each property. The company also emphasizes treatment options safe for your family and pets.

Remember BugBros' Crazy Happy Club where the company ensures staff will come out to remove any leftover pests, to your satisfaction. It also offers services without contracts.

If you would like more information call the Kansas City Office at (816) 307-2712 or email the team at info@bugbros.com.