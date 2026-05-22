KC Spotlight |Kitchen Tune-Up Turns Dated to Dreamy

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City area homeowners looking to refresh outdated kitchens are turning to Kitchen Tune-Up, a remodeling business specializing in quick, budget-conscious upgrades.

Owner Phillip Morrison explained their services include cabinet refacing, custom cabinet painting, wood restoration and storage solutions. Their process modernizes kitchens in days rather than weeks. The approach is an alternative to full-scale remodeling projects that can require significant time, labor and expense.

Morrison said at Kitchen Tune-Up the goal is to help homeowners improve the look and functionality of their kitchens while minimizing disruption to daily life. Projects often involve updating cabinet doors, refinishing existing structures and adding organizational features to maximize space. If you need someone to look at your space, request a free consultation.

Morrison is also offering free soft close drawers if clients mention KC SPOTLIGHT in a project over $20,000.