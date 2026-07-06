KC Spotlight | Krystal Anderson's Legacy, Shine With Joy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Have you ever met someone who lit up a room and who made you feel better, just by being around them? That was Kansas City resident Krystal Anderson. Anderson was many things: wife to Clayton Anderson, daughter, friend, veteran Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader, active engineer, yoga instructor and sorority sister.

Anderson's friends and family described her as a force of nature who spread joy, empowerment and sparkle throughout her life. Her life was tragically cut short in March 2024 by maternal sepsis, after giving birth to stillborn baby Charlotte Willow.

What began as a husband's effort to honor Krystal's life has grown into a Kansas City nonprofit.

The SHINE With Joy Foundation channels Krystal's legacy into programs designed to address issues she cared deeply about while creating opportunities for others. Its goal is to honor Black maternal health, expand opportunities for Black women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), promote wellness through yoga and fund community initiatives that spread joy.

Those priorities are reflected in the organization's programming, which addresses longstanding disparities and encourages the next generation of leaders. Annual scholarships gifted at the SHINE Legacy Awards Gala reduce barriers for students entering STEM fields. Maternal health initiatives are intended to support awareness and improve outcomes in communities disproportionately affected by pregnancy complications.

