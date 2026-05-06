KC Spotlight | Latte Life Provides Coffee & Opportunity

NORTH KANAS CITY, Mo. — Latte Life is part of Life Unlimited, a nonprofit that provides services and support for people with developmental disabilities.

The café doubles as a workplace development program, giving participants hands on training in a real business setting. This helps them build confidence, independence and job skills.

Dr. Jennifer Beutel, vice president of community programs, explained providing work development skills is key in helping people live independently. Dr. Beutel said the training is for a specific period of time, but the skills are transferable to many work environments.

Participants in the program rotate through roles that mirror those in any traditional coffee shop. Duties include taking orders, operating the register, preparing drinks and maintaining the space. Along the way, they gain experience in customer service, teamwork and time management.

Latte Life is scheduled to open summer of 2026 at 318 Armour Rd in North Kansas City.