KC Spotlight | Legendary Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the sports lover, there's no better place. Chappell's Restaurant and Sports Museum's ceiling is lined in football helmets: high school to pro, through the ages.

KSHB 41's Belinda Post was a little surprised when KC sports icon Jim Chappell pointed out a football helmet from her high school, Washburn Rural. He had Kansas State helmets through the years hanging, next to the likes of the University of Kansas and Mizzou.

"I wanted it to be an awe-worthy moment when people walked in the door," explained Chappell, who started the sports bar back in 1986. "People visit Chappell's to see the sports memorabilia, but always come back for the food."

Chappell shared his favorite dish is the London Boil, but the menu is diverse and full of flavorful fun. Events such as National Cheese Day on June 4 and National French Fry Day on July 10 are celebrated.

Chappell showed KSHB 41 timeless memorabilia, giving roots of the Dallas Texans which relocated to Missouri in 1963 to rebrand as the Kansas City Chiefs. He shared stories of the legendary Len Dawson and Lamar Hunt.

But if you like to belly up to the bar, you can take in a wide range of Kansas City sports history displayed on a mural. To the left you'll see Kirk Hinrich's University of Kansas jersey.

Chappell invited everyone out to watch NBA playoffs and conference finals, the Royals and MLB and of course the upcooming World Cup games.

A trip to Chappell's is one you won't soon forget, located at 323 Armour Rd in Kansas City.