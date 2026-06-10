KC Spotlight | Lexington Celebrates Minnie Mae Day

LEXINGTON, Mo. — Minnie Mae Talbott was sworn in to serve the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on June 8, 1919. Her achievement paved the way for women seeking leadership roles in law enforcement and government across the country.

On June 13, 2026, Lexington will honor Minnie Mae Talbott with Minnie Mae Day, bringing residents together for live music, historical tributes, family activities and community events.

City leaders said for too long Minnie Mae has been a footnote in history, when she should be a headline.

The official program begins on the Lafayette County Courthouse steps with opening ceremonies, the presentation of colors by Lexington Boy Scout Troop 318 and the National Anthem.

The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and features a full schedule of activities throughout downtown Lexington.

Attendees can also watch a special presentation by River City Players highlighting the story of Minnie Mae Talbott.

From historical presentations and guest speakers to live music and family entertainment, the event highlights both local history and community spirit.

One of the day's most symbolic moments comes during the swearing-in ceremony for female deputies.

The event reflects the lasting influence of women who have served their communities and honors the path Talbott helped create for future generations.

Organizers say Minnie Mae Day is part of an ongoing effort to attract visitors, strengthen local businesses and highlight the stories that have shaped Lexington's identity.

