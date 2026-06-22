KC Spotlight | Life 88.5 IS KC's Christian Contemporary Station

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — In a media landscape crowded with national brands and streaming platforms, Life 88.5 has carved out a unique place in Kansas City as KC's only locally-based contemporary Christian radio station.

The listener-supported station broadcasts uplifting music, encourages conversation and serves through community involvement. Program director and host Melony McKaye says they are focused on serving the people who tune in daily and who live in the metro.

Station leaders explained they are passionate about helping people find hope and encouragement through meaningful connections.

That commitment extends far beyond the airwaves. Life 88.5 hosts and participates in more than 100 community events annually, ranging from family-friendly celebrations to service projects designed to meet practical needs throughout the metro area.

Among those events are the station's popular Pop-Up Parties, which bring music, giveaways and family fun to communities throughout the region. This summer alone, Life 88.5 is hosting events in Bonner Springs, Blue Springs and Richmond. The station has also organized Dignity Drive events, collecting essential items for individuals and families facing hardship, helping demonstrate that local residents are seen, valued and supported.

As Kansas City welcomes visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup festivities, Life 88.5 is preparing to play a role in the excitement. While station officials are keeping some plans under wraps, they say listeners can expect opportunities to connect with the global celebration and showcase the welcoming spirit of the Kansas City community.

One such event was Kicking It in Cameron on June 11.

You can attend one of the station's many community events, tune in on 88.5 FM or stop by the Life 88.5 Listener Lounge and studios at 9225 Indian Creek Parkway, Suite 120, in Overland Park. Visitors may even leave with a free Life 88.5 T-shirt while supplies last.

Station leaders say the goal remains simple: to encourage, inspire and serve Kansas City one listener at a time.

For more information about upcoming events, programming and volunteer opportunities, visit Life 88.5.