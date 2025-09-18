KC Spotlight | Life of Pi Dazzles at Starlight Theatre, Story of Humanity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Starlight Theatre, the national tour of Life of Pi sets sail with a story that's equal parts adventure, imagination and heart.

Pi Patel, played by actor Taha Mandviwala, finds himself stranded in the middle of the ocean after a shipwreck — with only a Bengal tiger for company. But, this isn’t just any tiger: Richard Parker comes alive on stage through a breathtaking, larger-than-life puppet.

The play involves strenuous movement for the team of puppeteers, that switch out and trade positions during the show.

For nearly two hours Mandviwala, is the only speaker in this stunning blend of movement, puppetry and survival. Mandviwala explained he trained physically for this play, which involves practicing Parkour.

Together, boy and beast face the waves, the unknown and each other in a tale that blends dazzling stage magic with themes of courage, hope, and survival.

Mandviwala explained Life of Pi is a story of human resilience, spirit, faith and inspiring imagination.

Life of Pi runs through September 21, 2025, at Starlight Theatre. Performances are at 8 p.m.